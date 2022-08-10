Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Edge 30

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
VS
Моторола Эдж 30
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (939K versus 543K)
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (922 against 629 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 96%
PWM 120 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +47%
922 nits
Edge 30
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Edge 30 +5%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +53%
1272
Edge 30
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +37%
3915
Edge 30
2868
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +73%
939369
Edge 30
543997
CPU 234223 132596
GPU 379312 175192
Memory 159101 100478
UX 163039 133352
Total score 939369 543997
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 47% -
Graphics test 52 FPS -
Graphics score 8749 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11769 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 24 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +2%
86.3 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 April 2022
Release date August 2022 May 2022
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Pixel 7 Pro
5. Edge 30 and Galaxy A53 5G
6. Edge 30 and 10 Pro
7. Edge 30 and Edge 20 Pro
8. Edge 30 and Nord 2T
9. Edge 30 and Moto G62 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish