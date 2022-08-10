Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Edge 30 Fusion – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
VS
Моторола Єдж 30 Fusion
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (939K versus 852K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1272 and 1082 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3700 mAh
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.7% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Edge 30 Fusion

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 97.2%
PWM 120 Hz 753 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
922 nits
Edge 30 Fusion +3%
953 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Edge 30 Fusion +11%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2990 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +10%
939369
Edge 30 Fusion
852571
CPU 234223 213478
GPU 379312 330583
Memory 159101 138125
UX 163039 169421
Total score 939369 852571
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 47% -
Graphics test 52 FPS -
Graphics score 8749 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11769 -
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (45th and 55th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 24 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:13 hr
Watching video - 11:35 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 88 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Edge 30 Fusion +3%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2022
Release date August 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Google Pixel 7 Pro
5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
6. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion or Google Pixel 6a
8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion or Motorola Moto G200
9. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion or Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish