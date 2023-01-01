Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (936K versus 562K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Reverse charging feature
- 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1272 and 836 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3700 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|22:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|-
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|188.6 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 644
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +52%
1272
836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +27%
3945
3104
|CPU
|234223
|-
|GPU
|379312
|-
|Memory
|159101
|-
|UX
|163039
|-
|Total score
|936859
|562064
|Max surface temperature
|36.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|46%
|-
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|8746
|-
|Web score
|11166
|-
|Video editing
|7488
|-
|Photo editing
|31661
|-
|Data manipulation
|10914
|-
|Writing score
|16828
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|My UX
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|09:18 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:31 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:09 hr
|-
|Standby
|110 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
113
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|June 2023
|Release date
|August 2022
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr.
