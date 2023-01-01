Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr Plus

75 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
VS
75 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Motorola Razr Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by the same chip and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 936K)
  • Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (1055 against 922 nits)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Razr Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 22:9
PPI 425 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
922 nits
Razr Plus +14%
1055 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Razr Plus +4%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
1272
Razr Plus +1%
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +8%
3945
Razr Plus
3668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4
936859
Razr Plus +13%
1061209
CPU 234223 333083
GPU 379312 310099
Memory 159101 208685
UX 163039 200258
Total score 936859 1061209
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C -
Stability 46% -
Graphics test 52 FPS -
Graphics score 8746 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11166 -
Video editing 7488 -
Photo editing 31661 -
Data manipulation 10914 -
Writing score 16828 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Capacity 3700 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 09:24 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 12:12 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 04:06 hr
Standby 110 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +4%
28:41 hr
Razr Plus
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 108°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 June 2023
Release date August 2022 June 2023
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 and Motorola Razr Plus
2. Motorola Razr and Razr Plus
3. Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr Plus
4. Sony Xperia 1 V and Motorola Razr Plus
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Motorola Razr Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Motorola Razr Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 4
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский