Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 809K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97% 97.8% PWM 120 Hz 192 Hz Response time 1 ms 41.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +5% 910 nits 9 Pro 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% 9 Pro +10% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 11:28 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 12:04 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 05:09 hr Standby 110 hr 113 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr 9 Pro +11% 31:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 140° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 125 9 Pro +3% 129 Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 +5% 113 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 4 112 9 Pro +11% 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 +6% 86.3 dB 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 March 2021 Release date August 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.