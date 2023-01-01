Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 809K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 1124 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (31:51 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 425 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 97.8%
PWM 120 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 1 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +5%
910 nits
9 Pro
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
9 Pro +10%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +13%
1268
9 Pro
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +8%
3897
9 Pro
3611
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +16%
934653
9 Pro
809173
CPU 234223 208536
GPU 379312 313189
Memory 159101 134169
UX 163039 155377
Total score 934653 809173
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +55%
8819
9 Pro
5707
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C 45.6 °C
Stability 46% 57%
Graphics test 52 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 8819 5707
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +18%
13605
9 Pro
11519
Web score 10933 8391
Video editing 7480 6050
Photo editing 31661 28955
Data manipulation 10706 9678
Writing score 16924 15984
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (78th and 114th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 11:28 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 110 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4
28:41 hr
9 Pro +11%
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 140°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4
125
9 Pro +3%
129
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +5%
113
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 4
112
9 Pro +11%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +6%
86.3 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 March 2021
Release date August 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
