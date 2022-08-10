Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3700 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|21:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G710 MC10
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
Find N2 Flip +3%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3882
Find N2 Flip +10%
4289
|CPU
|234223
|-
|GPU
|379312
|-
|Memory
|159101
|-
|UX
|163039
|-
|Total score
|926609
|-
|Stability
|47%
|-
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|8749
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11769
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|ColorOS 13
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
113
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|December 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|December 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
