Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs A52 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 394K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 394K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (910 against 784 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (910 against 784 nits) The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh Shows 8% longer battery life (30:59 vs 28:41 hours)

Shows 8% longer battery life (30:59 vs 28:41 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 98.6% PWM 120 Hz 250 Hz Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +16% 910 nits Galaxy A52 5G 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% Galaxy A52 5G +3% 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 24 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 09:27 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 14:55 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 05:39 hr Standby 110 hr 106 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr Galaxy A52 5G +8% 30:59 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB Galaxy A52 5G +3% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2022 March 2021 Release date August 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.