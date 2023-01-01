Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs A52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 394K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (910 against 784 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
- Shows 8% longer battery life (30:59 vs 28:41 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|98.6%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|825 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +101%
1268
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +115%
3897
1813
|CPU
|234223
|120704
|GPU
|379312
|93965
|Memory
|159101
|70414
|UX
|163039
|111773
|Total score
|934653
|394143
|Max surface temperature
|36.8 °C
|39.2 °C
|Stability
|46%
|99%
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|8819
|1104
|Web score
|10933
|7551
|Video editing
|7480
|7115
|Photo editing
|31661
|18281
|Data manipulation
|10706
|7205
|Writing score
|16924
|7265
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|24 GB
|26.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:39 hr
|Web browsing
|09:18 hr
|09:27 hr
|Watching video
|11:31 hr
|14:55 hr
|Gaming
|04:09 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|106 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +17%
125
107
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +26%
113
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +10%
112
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|August 2022
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|1.05 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1