Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.