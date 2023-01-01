Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S10 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy S10 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 505K)

85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 505K) Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Shows 40% longer battery life (28:41 vs 20:33 hours)

Shows 40% longer battery life (28:41 vs 20:33 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (910 against 814 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (910 against 814 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 30% higher pixel density (551 vs 425 PPI)

30% higher pixel density (551 vs 425 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 5.98% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.98% more screen real estate Weighs 30 grams less

Weighs 30 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19:9 PPI 425 ppi 551 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1215 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 88.08% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 98.1% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +12% 910 nits Galaxy S10 814 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% Galaxy S10 +7% 88.08%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.0 OS size 24 GB 9.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 3400 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:18 hr 06:03 hr Watching video 11:31 hr 10:32 hr Gaming 04:09 hr 03:11 hr Standby 110 hr 70 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 +40% 28:41 hr Galaxy S10 20:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 +1% 125 Galaxy S10 124 Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 +13% 113 Galaxy S10 100 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 4 112 Galaxy S10 +4% 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB Galaxy S10 +2% 88 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 February 2019 Release date August 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.