Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 505K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 40% longer battery life (28:41 vs 20:33 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (910 against 814 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (551 vs 425 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.98% more screen real estate
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1215 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|88.08%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|98.1%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|157 g (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~652 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +83%
1268
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +91%
3897
2035
|CPU
|234223
|123447
|GPU
|379312
|191749
|Memory
|159101
|85737
|UX
|163039
|108901
|Total score
|934653
|505837
|Max surface temperature
|36.8 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|46%
|82%
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|8819
|3221
|Web score
|10933
|6442
|Video editing
|7480
|5805
|Photo editing
|31661
|19044
|Data manipulation
|10706
|7105
|Writing score
|16924
|9803
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|24 GB
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:35 hr
|Web browsing
|09:18 hr
|06:03 hr
|Watching video
|11:31 hr
|10:32 hr
|Gaming
|04:09 hr
|03:11 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|70 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +1%
125
124
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +13%
113
100
Generic camera score
112
Galaxy S10 +4%
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|August 2022
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1