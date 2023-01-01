Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S10

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 505K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (28:41 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (910 against 814 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (551 vs 425 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.98% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19:9
PPI 425 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1215 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 98.1%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +12%
910 nits
Galaxy S10
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Galaxy S10 +7%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max clock 3190 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +83%
1268
Galaxy S10
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +91%
3897
Galaxy S10
2035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +85%
934653
Galaxy S10
505837
CPU 234223 123447
GPU 379312 191749
Memory 159101 85737
UX 163039 108901
Total score 934653 505837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +174%
8819
Galaxy S10
3221
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 46% 82%
Graphics test 52 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 8819 3221
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +56%
13605
Galaxy S10
8706
Web score 10933 6442
Video editing 7480 5805
Photo editing 31661 19044
Data manipulation 10706 7105
Writing score 16924 9803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.0
OS size 24 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 06:03 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 03:11 hr
Standby 110 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +40%
28:41 hr
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Galaxy S10 +2%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2019
Release date August 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
2. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Pixel 7 Pro
4. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Galaxy S10 and iPhone 13
6. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A53 5G
7. Galaxy S10 and Pixel 7
8. Galaxy S10 and Pixel 6a
9. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S22
10. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S22 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish