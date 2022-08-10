Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S10 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (933K versus 501K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (914 against 787 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3700 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 23% higher pixel density (522 vs 425 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1200 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|96.5%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|235 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +79%
1261
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +57%
3910
2496
|CPU
|234223
|130581
|GPU
|379312
|173493
|Memory
|159101
|86713
|UX
|163039
|111745
|Total score
|933278
|501586
|Stability
|45%
|82%
|Graphics test
|50 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|8429
|3210
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13766
|8719
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1.1
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|24 GB
|46.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|06:58 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:01 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:39 hr
|Standby
|-
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +10%
125
114
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +16%
113
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +3%
112
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|August 2022
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|0.516 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|1.582 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.
