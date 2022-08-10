Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S10 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (933K versus 501K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (914 against 787 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (522 vs 425 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Galaxy S10 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19:9
PPI 425 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 96.5%
PWM 120 Hz 235 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +16%
914 nits
Galaxy S10 Plus
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +86%
933278
Galaxy S10 Plus
501586
CPU 234223 130581
GPU 379312 173493
Memory 159101 86713
UX 163039 111745
Total score 933278 501586
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 45% 82%
Graphics test 50 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 8429 3210
PCMark 3.0 score 13766 8719
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1.1 One UI 4.0
OS size 24 GB 46.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 06:58 hr
Watching video - 12:01 hr
Gaming - 03:39 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Galaxy S10 Plus +2%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2019
Release date August 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.516 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

