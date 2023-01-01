Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S20 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy S20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (940K versus 590K)

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (940K versus 590K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (921 against 815 nits)

Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (921 against 815 nits) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1276 and 936 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 32% higher pixel density (563 vs 425 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (563 vs 425 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate Weighs 24 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Samsung Galaxy S20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 563 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 99.8% PWM 120 Hz 242 Hz Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 +13% 921 nits Galaxy S20 815 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% Galaxy S20 +9% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 24 GB 20.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:40 hr Watching video - 10:04 hr Gaming - 04:15 hr Standby - 83 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 n/a Galaxy S20 24:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 125 Galaxy S20 n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 4 113 Galaxy S20 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 4 112 Galaxy S20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB Galaxy S20 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 February 2020 Release date August 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.28 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.52 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.