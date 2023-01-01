Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (940K versus 590K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (921 against 815 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1276 and 936 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 32% higher pixel density (563 vs 425 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.8%
PWM 120 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +13%
921 nits
Galaxy S20
815 nits
Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 163 g (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%
Galaxy S20 +9%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 900 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +36%
1276
Galaxy S20
936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +43%
3942
Galaxy S20
2766
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +59%
940361
Galaxy S20
590476
CPU 234223 151215
GPU 379312 230621
Memory 159101 81673
UX 163039 121126
Total score 940361 590476
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +108%
8783
Galaxy S20
4218
Stability 46% 44%
Graphics test 52 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 8783 4218
PCMark 3.0 score 13576 10910
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 24 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:40 hr
Watching video - 10:04 hr
Gaming - 04:15 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2020
Release date August 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is definitely a better buy.

