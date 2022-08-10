Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S20 FE
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (933K versus 622K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1261 and 905 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|740 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +39%
1261
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +19%
3910
3279
|CPU
|234223
|160384
|GPU
|379312
|217589
|Memory
|159101
|121945
|UX
|163039
|125154
|Total score
|933278
|622819
|Stability
|45%
|52%
|Graphics test
|50 FPS
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|8429
|3761
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13766
|11235
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (40th and 179th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +5%
125
119
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +12%
113
101
Generic camera score
112
Galaxy S20 FE +3%
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2022
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|0.341 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|1.447 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1