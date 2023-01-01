Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S20 FE 5G

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 651K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (910 against 817 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1268 and 903 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (32:06 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 95.7%
PWM 120 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +11%
910 nits
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Max clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +43%
934653
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
651932
CPU 234223 184944
GPU 379312 221745
Memory 159101 105390
UX 163039 141739
Total score 934653 651932
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.8 °C 37.9 °C
Stability 46% 91%
Graphics test 52 FPS 23 FPS
Graphics score 8819 3872
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10933 9750
Video editing 7480 7171
Photo editing 31661 29635
Data manipulation 10706 9784
Writing score 16924 13203
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 24 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:18 hr 10:02 hr
Watching video 11:31 hr 15:39 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 04:33 hr
Standby 110 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 4
28:41 hr
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +12%
32:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +4%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2020
Release date August 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
2. Motorola Edge 30 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
5. Sony Xperia 10 IV and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish