Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (933K versus 754K)
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1261 and 1100 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (1015 against 914 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.7% more screen real estate
  • 21% higher pixel density (515 vs 425 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
914 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +11%
1015 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 900 MHz 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +24%
933278
Galaxy S21 Ultra
754957
CPU 234223 198194
GPU 379312 290543
Memory 159101 132758
UX 163039 138398
Total score 933278 754957
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 45% 69%
Graphics test 50 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 8429 5221
PCMark 3.0 score 13766 -
AnTuTu Android Ranking (43rd and 104th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 24 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 15:32 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 98 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Galaxy S21 Ultra +2%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 January 2021
Release date August 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

