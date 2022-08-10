Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S22
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1261 and 1172 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|780 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|-
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|99.3%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|239 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|10 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +8%
1261
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +9%
3910
3596
|CPU
|234223
|227100
|GPU
|379312
|383658
|Memory
|159101
|149592
|UX
|163039
|160666
|Total score
|933278
|914265
|Stability
|45%
|59%
|Graphics test
|50 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|8429
|6531
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13766
|12413
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (40th and 44th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1.1
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|24 GB
|30.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +5%
125
119
Video quality
113
Galaxy S22 +3%
116
Generic camera score
112
Galaxy S22 +7%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
