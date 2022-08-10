Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy S22 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S22 Plus

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1261 and 1145 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1089 against 914 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 4
vs
Galaxy S22 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 780 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 98.2%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 4
914 nits
Galaxy S22 Plus +19%
1089 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 900 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +4%
933278
Galaxy S22 Plus
899608
CPU 234223 219050
GPU 379312 388639
Memory 159101 147516
UX 163039 149456
Total score 933278 899608
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 45% 63%
Graphics test 50 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 8429 6915
PCMark 3.0 score 13766 12615
AnTuTu Android Ranking (40th and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 24 GB 28.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 4
86.3 dB
Galaxy S22 Plus +6%
91.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2022
Release date August 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (30.8%)
9 (69.2%)
Total votes: 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
