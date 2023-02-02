Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs S23 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Weighs 46 grams less

Weighs 46 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (1274 against 919 nits)

Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (1274 against 919 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 927K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 927K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate 18% higher pixel density (500 vs 425 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection - Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 4 919 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra +39% 1274 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1% Galaxy S23 Ultra +9% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 16:59 hr Watching video - 19:11 hr Gaming - 05:08 hr Standby - 133 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 4 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 43:45 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 February 2023 Release date August 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.