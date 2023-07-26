Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 71 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1211K versus 367K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 984 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2716 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (1102 against 607 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 21% longer battery life (27:13 vs 22:33 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 5-years and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
40
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|99.3%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple A11 GPU
|GPU shading units
|2560
|192
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1066 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|~409.3 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +52%
1429
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +98%
5018
2530
|CPU
|-
|122434
|GPU
|-
|100806
|Memory
|-
|57691
|UX
|-
|83809
|Total score
|1211050
|367154
|Max surface temperature
|55.8 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|-
|63%
|Graphics test
|-
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3526
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1.1
|-
|OS size
|40 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:19 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:59 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|12:19 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|94 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +31%
132
101
Video quality
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +44%
128
89
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +31%
127
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|September 2017
|Release date
|August 2023
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.45 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is definitely a better buy.
