Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 71 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1211K versus 367K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 984 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2716 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (1102 against 607 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (27:13 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 5-years and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Apple iPhone X crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 5
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.3%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +82%
1102 nits
iPhone X
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +3%
85.5%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A11 GPU
GPU shading units 2560 192
GPU clock 680 MHz 1066 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~409.3 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +52%
1429
iPhone X
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +98%
5018
iPhone X
2530
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +230%
1211050
iPhone X
367154
CPU - 122434
GPU - 100806
Memory - 57691
UX - 83809
Total score 1211050 367154
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 55.8 °C 45.7 °C
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3526
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 5.1.1 -
OS size 40 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 3700 mAh 2716 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:59 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 12:19 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 94 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +21%
27:13 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +31%
132
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 5 +5%
89.6 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 September 2017
Release date August 2023 November 2017
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.45 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is definitely a better buy.

