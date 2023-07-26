Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1348K versus 1046K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
75
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74*
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|22:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|97.5%
|PWM
|-
|103 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|188.5 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3627
|CPU
|-
|333083
|GPU
|-
|310099
|Memory
|-
|208685
|UX
|-
|200258
|Total score
|1348427
|1046620
|Max surface temperature
|-
|52.5 °C
|Stability
|-
|46%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7655
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (2nd and 50th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|My UX
|OS size
|-
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:57 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:44 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:24 hr
|Standby
|-
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|108°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr Plus.
