Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs S22 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1360K versus 909K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74*
89*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|780 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1300 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3489
|CPU
|-
|219050
|GPU
|-
|388639
|Memory
|-
|147516
|UX
|-
|149456
|Total score
|1360131
|909078
|Max surface temperature
|-
|38.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|63%
|Graphics test
|-
|41 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6914
|Web score
|-
|10293
|Video editing
|-
|7172
|Photo editing
|-
|27129
|Data manipulation
|-
|10594
|Writing score
|-
|15537
AnTuTu Android Rating (2nd and 100th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|-
|28.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.76"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
126
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|February 2022
|Release date
|August 2023
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. But if the camera, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.
