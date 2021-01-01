Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (803 against 591 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 455K)
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1326 and 777 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.4%
PWM 145 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Flip
591 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +36%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 687 MHz -
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip
2655
iPhone 11 Pro +19%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Flip
455753
iPhone 11 Pro +19%
544624

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 32.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Flip +7%
14:12 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Flip
14:47 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +5%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Flip +62%
27:55 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip +1%
85.6 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date May 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1500 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. It has a better performance, software, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and S10 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Note 10 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish