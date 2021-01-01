Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Weighs 15 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 21% longer battery life (103 vs 85 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 11.6% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (671 against 591 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|425 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|82.5%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98.1%
|PWM
|145 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|687 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2655
Mate 30 Pro +16%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
455753
Mate 30 Pro +5%
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (65th and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|32.9 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:12 hr
Mate 30 Pro +3%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:47 hr
Mate 30 Pro +26%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Flip +37%
27:55 hr
20:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (110th and 82nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Mate 30 Pro +20%
131
Video quality
Mate 30 Pro +4%
100
Generic camera score
105
Mate 30 Pro +15%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1500 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.55 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. It has a better battery life, camera, and design.
