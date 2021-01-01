Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (103 vs 85 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.6% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (671 against 591 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 18.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.1%
PWM 145 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Flip
591 nits
Mate 30 Pro +14%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip
82.5%
Mate 30 Pro +14%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 687 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip
2655
Mate 30 Pro +16%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Flip
455753
Mate 30 Pro +5%
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (65th and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 11
OS size 32.9 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Flip
14:12 hr
Mate 30 Pro +3%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Flip
14:47 hr
Mate 30 Pro +26%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Flip +37%
27:55 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (110th and 82nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip
109
Mate 30 Pro +20%
131
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip
105
Mate 30 Pro +15%
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip +4%
85.6 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date May 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 1500 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. It has a better battery life, camera, and design.

