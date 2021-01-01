Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip vs Find N – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Oppo Find N

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 66.6 mm narrower
  • 15% higher pixel density (425 vs 370 PPI)
  • Weighs 92 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 520K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (783 against 592 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip
vs
Find N

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 -
PPI 425 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 145 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Flip
592 nits
Find N +32%
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip
82.5%
Find N +6%
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Oppo Find N in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660
GPU clock 687 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip
773
Find N +27%
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip
2684
Find N +29%
3460
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip
520395
Find N +57%
818443
CPU 124835 -
GPU 197609 -
Memory 90704 -
UX 111276 -
Total score 520395 818443
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 73% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2121 -
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (139th and 6th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 32.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Flip +23%
14:12 hr
Find N
11:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Flip +7%
14:47 hr
Find N
13:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Flip +13%
27:55 hr
Find N
24:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip
86.4 dB
Find N
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 December 2021
Release date May 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find N is definitely a better buy.

