Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (114 vs 85 hours)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 447K)
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1020 against 586 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 145 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Flip
586 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +74%
1020 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 687 MHz -
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Flip
447172
Galaxy S21 Ultra +47%
656945
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (67th and 8th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 32.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Flip
14:12 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +7%
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Flip
14:47 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +21%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Flip
27:55 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +28%
35:32 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (113th and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.24", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 January 2021
Release date May 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 1500 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

