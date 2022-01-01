Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip vs Galaxy S22 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs S22 Plus

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 193% higher maximum brightness (1754 against 599 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (907K versus 528K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip
vs
Galaxy S22 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 425 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM 145 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Flip
599 nits
Galaxy S22 Plus +193%
1754 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip
82.5%
Galaxy S22 Plus +7%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 687 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip
528209
Galaxy S22 Plus +72%
907183
CPU 124835 219050
GPU 197609 388639
Memory 90704 147516
UX 111276 149456
Total score 528209 907183
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip
2121
Galaxy S22 Plus +226%
6918
Stability 73% 64%
Graphics test 12 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 2121 6918
PCMark 3.0 score - 12913
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (174th and 16th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 4.1
OS size 32.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:27 hr -
Watching video 10:08 hr -
Gaming 03:14 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2022
Release date May 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

