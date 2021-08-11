Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 504K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (926 against 799 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 25% longer battery life (86 vs 69 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1316 and 979 points
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|99.4%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|290 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 11 Pro +34%
1316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3413
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +37%
689236
504891
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.5
|-
|OS size
|29 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:00 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +32%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:47 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +32%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
18:01 hr
17:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
