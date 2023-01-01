Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 426 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus - Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.3% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +49% 926 nits iPhone 12 mini 622 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 135 g (4.76 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% iPhone 12 mini 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 29 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 2227 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 09:23 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 09:46 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 04:56 hr Standby 64 hr 78 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr iPhone 12 mini +23% 24:46 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB iPhone 12 mini n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 October 2020 Release date August 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.