Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G vs Apple iPhone 13 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 894 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2406 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 732K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (938 against 802 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 12% higher pixel density (476 vs 426 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
- 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1732 and 993 points
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1511 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 13 mini +74%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3457
iPhone 13 mini +32%
4562
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +16%
853540
732821
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15
|ROM
|One UI 3.5
|-
|OS size
|29 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|2406 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:47 hr
Talk (3G)
18:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 mini.
