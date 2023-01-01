Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (926 against 799 nits) Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 104% longer battery life (41:09 vs 20:09 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 426 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 99.7% PWM 242 Hz 59 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +16% 926 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% iPhone 14 Plus +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 29 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 06:12 hr Standby 64 hr 146 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr iPhone 14 Plus +104% 41:09 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +11% 88.6 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 September 2022 Release date August 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.