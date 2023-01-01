Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Has a 2 inches larger screen size

Has a 2 inches larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1282 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2018 mAh

Comes with 1282 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2018 mAh Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (926 against 642 nits)

Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (926 against 642 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 31% higher pixel density (426 vs 326 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (426 vs 326 PPI) Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022) Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Shows 27% longer battery life (25:41 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 27% longer battery life (25:41 vs 20:09 hours) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 977 points

75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 977 points Weighs 39 grams less

Weighs 39 grams less The phone is 7-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Apple iPhone SE (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 16:9 PPI 426 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 99.9% PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +44% 926 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +30% 84.7% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 29 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 03:26 hr Standby 64 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr iPhone SE (2022) +27% 25:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +3% 88.6 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2021 March 2022 Release date August 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).