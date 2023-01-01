Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1282 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (926 against 642 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 31% higher pixel density (426 vs 326 PPI)
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (25:41 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 977 points
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 16:9
PPI 426 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +44%
926 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 206991 189244
GPU 227511 269834
Memory 138296 129820
UX 123353 127582
Total score 695602 710840
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.1 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 71% 72%
Graphics test 27 FPS 48 FPS
Graphics score 4584 8059
PCMark 3.0
Web score 12115 -
Video editing 7694 -
Photo editing 29811 -
Data manipulation 10602 -
Writing score 16729 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 29 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 64 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +27%
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +3%
88.6 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2022
Release date August 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 4
2. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or iPhone 11
3. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G or iPhone 14 Pro
5. iPhone SE (2022) or Pixel 7
6. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 13
7. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 7
8. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 11
9. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone XS
10. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 13 mini
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish