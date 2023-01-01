Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone X VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 426 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 99.3% PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +53% 926 nits iPhone X 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +2% 84.7% iPhone X 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 29 GB 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 07:08 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 09:17 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 04:04 hr Standby 64 hr 84 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr iPhone X +12% 22:33 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +4% 88.6 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 September 2017 Release date August 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.