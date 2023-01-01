Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone XS VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Apple iPhone XS Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (926 against 635 nits)

Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (926 against 635 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 642 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2658 mAh

Comes with 642 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2658 mAh 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 530K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 530K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Shows 13% longer battery life (22:46 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (22:46 vs 20:09 hours) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 977 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 426 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 98.8% PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +46% 926 nits iPhone XS 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +2% 84.7% iPhone XS 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 29 GB 11.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 2658 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 07:30 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 09:19 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 04:45 hr Standby 64 hr 80 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr iPhone XS +13% 22:46 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 127 iPhone XS n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 101 iPhone XS n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 118 iPhone XS n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +1% 88.6 dB iPhone XS 87.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 September 2018 Release date August 2021 September 2018 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.