Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone XS

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (926 against 635 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 642 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2658 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 530K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (22:46 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 977 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 426 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98.8%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +46%
926 nits
iPhone XS
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +2%
84.7%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +21%
3407
iPhone XS
2817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +31%
695602
iPhone XS
530522
CPU 206991 144499
GPU 227511 178813
Memory 138296 101788
UX 123353 106896
Total score 695602 530522
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4584
iPhone XS +25%
5726
Max surface temperature 39.1 °C 44.8 °C
Stability 71% 63%
Graphics test 27 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 4584 5726
PCMark 3.0
Web score 12115 -
Video editing 7694 -
Photo editing 29811 -
Data manipulation 10602 -
Writing score 16729 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 29 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 07:30 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 09:19 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 64 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
iPhone XS +13%
22:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +1%
88.6 dB
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2018
Release date August 2021 September 2018
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

