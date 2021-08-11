Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip3 5G vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G vs Apple iPhone XS Max

VS
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (853K versus 533K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (938 against 655 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (79 vs 69 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.4:9
PPI 426 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98.8%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +43%
938 nits
iPhone XS Max
655 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
84.7%
iPhone XS Max +1%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +60%
853540
iPhone XS Max
533099
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM One UI 3.5 -
OS size 29 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
10:00 hr
iPhone XS Max +11%
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
11:47 hr
iPhone XS Max +17%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +12%
18:01 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G +15%
88.6 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2018
Release date August 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is definitely a better buy.

