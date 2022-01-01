Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (939 against 830 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 81% longer battery life (36:34 vs 20:09 hours)
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1125K versus 700K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 982 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20.4:9
PPI 426 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 850 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 100%
PWM 242 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +13%
939 nits
ROG Phone 6
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
700525
ROG Phone 6 +61%
1125441
CPU 206991 265173
GPU 227511 476559
Memory 138296 188898
UX 123353 185898
Total score 700525 1125441
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4573
ROG Phone 6 +127%
10364
Stability 70% 90%
Graphics test 27 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 4573 10364
PCMark 3.0 score 13708 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (141st and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 29 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 64 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
ROG Phone 6 +81%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
88.6 dB
ROG Phone 6 +5%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 July 2022
Release date August 2021 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is definitely a better buy.

