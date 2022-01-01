Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (32:23 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1110 mAh larger battery capacity: 4410 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 700K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1056 and 982 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 426 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 96.9%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +7%
939 nits
Pixel 6a
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +20%
3466
Pixel 6a
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
700525
Pixel 6a +12%
787869
CPU 206991 229804
GPU 227511 299774
Memory 138296 114943
UX 123353 142121
Total score 700525 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4573
Pixel 6a +32%
6058
Stability 70% 55%
Graphics test 27 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 4573 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 13708 9691
AnTuTu Ranking (141st and 91st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 29 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 64 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Pixel 6a +61%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +1%
88.6 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 May 2022
Release date August 2021 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

