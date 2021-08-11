Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Huawei Mate X VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Huawei Mate X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (690K versus 473K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Better grip in hands – the body is 74 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Huawei Mate X Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 426 ppi 414 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 927 nits Mate X n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 295 gramm (10.41 oz) Waterproof IPX8 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Mate X +3% 86.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 10 OS size 29 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7535 x 5305 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels - Image resolution 2592 x 3872 - Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB Mate X n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2019 Release date August 2021 June 2019 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.