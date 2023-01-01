Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Motorola Edge (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 522K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 977 and 749 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 426 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 840 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +33%
695602
Edge (2022)
522887
CPU 206991 137500
GPU 227511 159729
Memory 138296 96303
UX 123353 129591
Total score 695602 522887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.1 °C -
Stability 71% 97%
Graphics test 27 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 4584 2506
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +10%
13731
Edge (2022)
12525
Web score 12115 11399
Video editing 7694 7138
Photo editing 29811 25422
Data manipulation 10602 9341
Writing score 16729 16103
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr -
Watching video 09:12 hr -
Gaming 03:32 hr -
Standby 64 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 August 2022
Release date August 2021 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

