Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 426 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 926 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Edge (2022) +4% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 29 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr - Watching video 09:12 hr - Gaming 03:32 hr - Standby 64 hr - General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 127 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 101 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 118 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 August 2022 Release date August 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).