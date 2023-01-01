Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 522K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 977 and 749 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|170 g (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G610 MC3
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +30%
977
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +60%
3407
2127
|CPU
|206991
|137500
|GPU
|227511
|159729
|Memory
|138296
|96303
|UX
|123353
|129591
|Total score
|695602
|522887
|Max surface temperature
|39.1 °C
|-
|Stability
|71%
|97%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|4584
|2506
|Web score
|12115
|11399
|Video editing
|7694
|7138
|Photo editing
|29811
|25422
|Data manipulation
|10602
|9341
|Writing score
|16729
|16103
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|29 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|-
|Watching video
|09:12 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|-
|Standby
|64 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|0.7 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|August 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).
