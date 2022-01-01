Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 17.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 691K)

Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 928 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

23% higher pixel density (525 vs 426 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 973 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 426 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.3% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 928 nits 10 Pro +39% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IPX8 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% 10 Pro +6% 90%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 29 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 150° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 January 2022 Release date August 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.