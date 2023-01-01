Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs OnePlus 8T VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G OnePlus 8T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Waterproof body (IPX8 classification) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (926 against 796 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (926 against 796 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T Shows 54% longer battery life (31:00 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 54% longer battery life (31:00 vs 20:09 hours) Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh

Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price OnePlus 8T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 426 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 760 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 97.2% PWM 242 Hz 458 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 13 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +16% 926 nits OnePlus 8T 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IPX8 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% OnePlus 8T +3% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 29 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 11:47 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 13:43 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 04:34 hr Standby 64 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr OnePlus 8T +54% 31:00 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +7% 88.6 dB OnePlus 8T 82.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 October 2020 Release date August 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8T.