Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Oppo Find N VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Oppo Find N Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (927 against 783 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Better grip in hands – the body is 68 mm narrower

15% higher pixel density (426 vs 370 PPI)

Weighs 92 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh

Shows 30% longer battery life (90 vs 69 hours)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 690K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 7.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 - PPI 426 ppi 370 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.3% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +18% 927 nits Find N 783 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz) Waterproof IPX8 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Find N +3% 87.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 29 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB Find N n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 December 2021 Release date August 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N.