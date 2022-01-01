Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Oppo Find N2 Flip
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1299 and 970 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|21:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|Black, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G710 MC10
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find N2 Flip +34%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3417
Find N2 Flip +26%
4289
|CPU
|206991
|-
|GPU
|227511
|-
|Memory
|138296
|-
|UX
|123353
|-
|Total score
|691031
|-
|Stability
|70%
|-
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4573
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13708
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|ColorOS 13
|OS size
|29 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|-
|Watching video
|09:12 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|-
|Standby
|64 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|December 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|December 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
