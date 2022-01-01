Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Find N2 Flip – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Oppo Find N2 Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Oppo Find N2 Flip

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1299 and 970 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Find N2 Flip

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 21:9
PPI 426 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 850 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Oppo Find N2 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 206991 -
GPU 227511 -
Memory 138296 -
UX 123353 -
Total score 691031 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4573 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13708 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 13
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr -
Watching video 09:12 hr -
Gaming 03:32 hr -
Standby 64 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 December 2022
Release date August 2021 December 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find N2 Flip. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

