Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
VS
Оппо Find X5 Про
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (939 against 769 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (29:38 vs 20:09 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1013K versus 700K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (525 vs 426 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 426 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98.1%
PWM 242 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +22%
939 nits
Find X5 Pro
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
700525
Find X5 Pro +45%
1013778
CPU 206991 233641
GPU 227511 443346
Memory 138296 174280
UX 123353 159010
Total score 700525 1013778
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% 63%
Graphics test 27 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4573 9496
PCMark 3.0 score 13708 11740
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (141st and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 29 GB 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 64 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Find X5 Pro +47%
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 110°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
88.6 dB
Find X5 Pro +1%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 February 2022
Release date August 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone 13
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs S22 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Google Pixel 6
5. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
7. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
8. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
9. Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Reno 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish