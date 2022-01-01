Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (939 against 769 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1
- Weighs 35 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 47% longer battery life (29:38 vs 20:09 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1013K versus 700K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 23% higher pixel density (525 vs 426 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|98.1%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro +3%
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3466
3439
|CPU
|206991
|233641
|GPU
|227511
|443346
|Memory
|138296
|174280
|UX
|123353
|159010
|Total score
|700525
|1013778
|Stability
|70%
|63%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|4573
|9496
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13708
|11740
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (141st and 30th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|29 GB
|24.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|10:45 hr
|Watching video
|09:12 hr
|14:34 hr
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|06:09 hr
|Standby
|64 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|110°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Find X5 Pro +2%
130
Video quality
Find X5 Pro +25%
126
Generic camera score
Find X5 Pro +10%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1