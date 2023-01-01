Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • 4.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (694K versus 148K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 112% higher peak brightness (928 against 437 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy A14 crucial features
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 426 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 97.3%
PWM 242 Hz 343500 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 26 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 989:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +112%
928 nits
Galaxy A14
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +6%
84.7%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +166%
3434
Galaxy A14
1293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +369%
694922
Galaxy A14
148215
CPU 206991 40093
GPU 227511 24567
Memory 138296 38370
UX 123353 45318
Total score 694922 148215
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.1 °C 40.8 °C
Stability 71% 98%
Graphics test 27 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 4597 715
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +123%
13761
Galaxy A14
6158
Web score 12129 5294
Video editing 7703 4015
Photo editing 30191 9779
Data manipulation 10593 5208
Writing score 16498 8157
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 29 GB 17.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr -
Watching video 09:12 hr -
Gaming 03:32 hr -
Standby 64 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
88.6 dB
Galaxy A14 +2%
90.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2021 February 2023
Release date August 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.

