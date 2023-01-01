Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 346K)
  • Delivers 81% higher peak brightness (933 against 515 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Shows 86% longer battery life (37:25 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 426 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 80.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +81%
933 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +101%
695644
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
CPU 206991 99293
GPU 227511 82933
Memory 138296 77937
UX 123353 88634
Total score 695644 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.1 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 71% 99%
Graphics test 27 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4598 1195
PCMark 3.0
Web score 12129 6234
Video editing 7697 5425
Photo editing 30099 13488
Data manipulation 10606 7097
Writing score 16526 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 29 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 64 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +86%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
88.6 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +2%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2021 January 2023
Release date August 2021 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
