Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy A21s VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Samsung Galaxy A21s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Waterproof body (IPX8 classification) 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 150K)

4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 150K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (926 against 487 nits)

Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (926 against 487 nits) 58% higher pixel density (426 vs 270 PPI)

58% higher pixel density (426 vs 270 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Shows 74% longer battery life (35:07 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 74% longer battery life (35:07 vs 20:09 hours) Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh

Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A21s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 426 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 540 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 88.4% PWM 242 Hz 500 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 30.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +90% 926 nits Galaxy A21s 487 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IPX8 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +2% 84.7% Galaxy A21s 82.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 29 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 14:21 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 05:26 hr Standby 64 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr Galaxy A21s +74% 35:07 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 127 Galaxy A21s n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 101 Galaxy A21s n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 118 Galaxy A21s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +11% 88.6 dB Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced August 2021 May 2020 Release date August 2021 June 2020 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.