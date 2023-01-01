Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy A51 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Samsung Galaxy A51 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)

Waterproof body (IPX8 classification) 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 212K)

3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 212K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (926 against 631 nits)

Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (926 against 631 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Shows 32% longer battery life (26:33 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 32% longer battery life (26:33 vs 20:09 hours) Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 426 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 98.8% PWM 242 Hz 242 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 25 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +47% 926 nits Galaxy A51 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IPX8 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Galaxy A51 +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 29 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 09:34 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 11:29 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 05:12 hr Standby 64 hr 83 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr Galaxy A51 +32% 26:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 127 Galaxy A51 n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 101 Galaxy A51 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 118 Galaxy A51 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +8% 88.6 dB Galaxy A51 81.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2021 December 2019 Release date August 2021 December 2019 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.596 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.45 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.