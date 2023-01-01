Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs A52 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 394K)

76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 394K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (926 against 784 nits)

Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (926 against 784 nits) Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Shows 54% longer battery life (30:59 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 54% longer battery life (30:59 vs 20:09 hours) Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh

Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 426 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 98.6% PWM 242 Hz 250 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +18% 926 nits Galaxy A52 5G 784 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Galaxy A52 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 29 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 09:27 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 14:55 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 05:39 hr Standby 64 hr 106 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr Galaxy A52 5G +54% 30:59 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB Galaxy A52 5G 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2021 March 2021 Release date August 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.