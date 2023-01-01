Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs A54 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 512K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Handles wireless charging up to 10W
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 977 and 769 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Shows 86% longer battery life (37:29 vs 20:09 hours)
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|99.6%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +27%
977
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +28%
3440
2692
|CPU
|206991
|155921
|GPU
|227511
|148262
|Memory
|138296
|85150
|UX
|123353
|126072
|Total score
|695644
|512804
|Max surface temperature
|39.1 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|71%
|98%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|4598
|2821
|Web score
|12129
|10099
|Video editing
|7697
|7233
|Photo editing
|30099
|25829
|Data manipulation
|10606
|11048
|Writing score
|16526
|16730
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|29 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|12:44 hr
|Watching video
|09:12 hr
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|64 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +20%
127
106
Video quality
Galaxy A54 5G +14%
115
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +10%
118
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|March 2023
|Release date
|August 2021
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
