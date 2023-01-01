Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy A71

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 298K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 81% higher peak brightness (926 against 513 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (32:03 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9
PPI 426 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 850 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98.2%
PWM 242 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +81%
926 nits
Galaxy A71
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
84.7%
Galaxy A71 +3%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618
GPU clock 840 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +133%
695602
Galaxy A71
298573
CPU 206991 86200
GPU 227511 90800
Memory 138296 47735
UX 123353 75500
Total score 695602 298573
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.1 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 71% 97%
Graphics test 27 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 4584 740
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +78%
13731
Galaxy A71
7708
Web score 12115 5547
Video editing 7694 5841
Photo editing 29811 14060
Data manipulation 10602 6693
Writing score 16729 8941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0
OS size 29 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 10:32 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 14:49 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 64 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Galaxy A71 +59%
32:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Active
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +4%
88.6 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2021 December 2019
Release date August 2021 February 2020
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.

