Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy A72 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Samsung Galaxy A72 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 338K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 338K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (926 against 825 nits)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (926 against 825 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Shows 84% longer battery life (36:59 vs 20:09 hours)

Shows 84% longer battery life (36:59 vs 20:09 hours) Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh

Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 20:9 PPI 426 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 850 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 98.7% PWM 242 Hz 367 Hz Response time 6.5 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +12% 926 nits Galaxy A72 825 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Galaxy A72 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 4.0 OS size 29 GB 25.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 11:27 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 14:00 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 05:38 hr Standby 64 hr 151 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr Galaxy A72 +84% 36:59 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Active eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB Galaxy A72 88.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2021 March 2021 Release date August 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is definitely a better buy.